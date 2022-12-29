Sacramento deputies looking for 4 people in connection with airport bag theft

The sheriff's office says the four people were seen at the airport Monday morning looking at all the bags sitting in baggage claim before leaving with two.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying four people accused of stealing luggage from the Sacramento International Airport Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the four people – two men and two women – were at the airport Monday around 4:15-4:30 a.m.

Footage shows them roaming the area looking at all the bags sitting around in baggage claim due to all the flight cancellations.

Three of the four are seen leaving empty-handed, but one of the women is seen leaving with two roller bags.

They were then seen driving a white Dodge pickup truck with custom black wheels to another area where they went through the bags and dumped items they didn’t take.

Erica Schwartz was one of the victims of bag theft. A Good Samaritan found her bag on the side of the road near the airport. It was open and her belongings were everywhere.

The theft was part of the aftermath of a massive winter storm that caused nationwide chaos for travelers trying to catch a flight on the day after Christmas, especially those booked on Southwest Airlines, who accounted for a vast majority of cancelations. Thousands of bags were left in baggage claim at SMF.