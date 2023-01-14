Missing Nevada County woman found dead | Update

Deputies said 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie walked away from her home around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Update:

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was found dead Sunday afternoon.

Original Story:

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since Friday.

Deputies say 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie walked away from her home around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office says Brodie is believed to have dementia and has been found several times in the past, on foot, in the area of Banner Mountain Trail as well as within Grass Valley city limits.

She was described as having a thin build with grey hair. She may be wearing pale blue pants, a red and blue plaid flannel shirt, and holding a red and green holiday cloth.

Brodie was previously able to hitchhike for a ride into the Grass Valley area, which could be a possibility in this search, authorities say.

Many people who live in the area were sent a CodeRed alert around 7 p.m. Friday to alert them of the search efforts. The sheriff’s office also says the CHP approved and issued a Silver alert to assist with the statewide notification.

If found, deputies are asking people to call dispatch at 530-265-7880.

The search continues for 79 year old Phyllis Brodie. Our searchers continued looking for Phyllis throughout the night... Posted by Nevada County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 14, 2023

