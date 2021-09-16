Destructive 'devious licks' TikTok challenge impacting Northern California schools

Some schools are trying to crack down on the viral TikTok challenge.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock school district is looking to crack down on a TikTok challenge that they say can result in stolen or destroyed school property.

Turlock Unified School District put students on notice about the "devious licks" challenge on TikTok. Officials said the trend generally sees students stealing from schools, destroying school property and sharing videos of the items online.

Turlock Unified said the district would take disciplinary action, refer cases to Turlock Police Department, remove student privileges and seek reimbursement for the stolen or damaged items from the student or their family if a student is caught stealing or damaging school property. The district is also increasing surveillance of campuses and reviewing camera footage.

"Please speak with your student about the serious consequences of participating in this trend, or participating in any other activity that involves theft or damaging school property," Turlock Unified said in a statement posted to Facebook. "We also encourage monitoring of students’ social media activity, as these types of challenges tend to involve risky behaviors of which students do not typically realize the serious consequences of or threat to the safety of our schools and community until it’s too late."

In Placer County, Placer High School closed three campus bathrooms due to vandalism. Principal Randy Ittner said they were closed due to safety issues.

He told ABC10 that there was soap all over the bathrooms, a damaged and leaking sink and items stuffed into toilet bowls. He added that students have been reporting anonymously on the Stop It app that the actions were connected to the TikTok challenge.

Elk Grove Unified School District also warned parents about the challenge, noting that it results in unplanned expenses for the schools and could lead to possible suspension or legal consequences.

TikTok recently took action on the "devious licks" challenge by removing content and redirecting the search results to their community guidelines.

We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL. We're removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers. pic.twitter.com/mIFtsYwFRb — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) September 15, 2021

