Dignity Health hosts marathon for multiple sclerosis patients

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — About 40 people living with multiple sclerosis participated in the California International Marathon (CIM) without ever stepping foot on a race course.

On Monday, the Dignity Health Multiple Sclerosis Achievement Center hosted its annual virtual marathon for the eighth year in a row, one day after the historic CIM.

Participants with multiple sclerosis competed by exercising on stationary equipment such as treadmills and elliptical machines. Each group sets a goal, logs their miles after every round, and ultimately crosses the "finish line" with the support of their community.

"The goal of the Achievement Center is to provide exercise and cognitive stimulation and social support for people with disability for multiple sclerosis," said Dr. John Schafer, neurologist and founder of Dignity Health's Multiple Sclerosis Achievement Center.

Many patients described the Center as their second family and enjoy not only learning about their health and how to be healthier, but many enjoy being cheered on and cheering others on.

"We all came in and didn't know each other," said Valerie Talley, a patient at the Multiple Sclerosis Achievement Center. "Now, we've grown and we laugh together, we cry together, we are silly together and just a big, big, big, big family."

These marathon participants left feeling warmed up and energized to take on the day. They also discussed nutrition, disease and symptom management and had community resources on deck to help members make the best decision for their life.

"There are different parts of our body that we can and can't use," said Derek Browder, a patient at the Multiple Sclerosis Achievement Center. "We do a lot of stretching and cardio and it actually makes you feel good."

For more information about dignity health's multiple sclerosis achievement center, you can go to their website at www.DignityHealth.org/MSAchievementCenter.