2 men hospitalized with major injuries after dirt bikes crash in Yuba County

The crash happened on Marysville Road near Old Toll Road in the Camptonville area at about 10:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. — Two dirt bike riders suffered major injuries after crashing into each other in Yuba County Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Marysville Road near Old Toll Road in the Camptonville area at about 10:30 a.m.

Officials say two men, 62-year-old Arthur Shoji and 51-year-old Michael Massucco, were riding their street-legal dirt bikes along Marysville Road.

Massucco slowed to pull onto the shoulder of the road when Shoji accidentally rear ended him, ejecting both men from their bikes and onto the street, according to officials.

Massucco has a suspected broken collarbone and Shoji was airlifted to the hospital with "multiple broken bones, head trauma and internal injuries," according to CHP.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected in this crash and both riders were said to be wearing helmets.

Officials are investigating further.