YUBA CITY, Calif. -- Disabled veteran Rex Shafer will soon be reunited after an alert resident in Marysville spotted the missing pup.

It all started when Shafer was driving through Yuba City on his way to move to Arizona from Eureka, Calif. He went into a Walmart in Yuba City to get supplies, and while he was inside his van, with all of his items and his dog, Reo, were stolen.

Yuba City Police found his van charred by the river bottoms near E Street bridge in Marysville on Monday. There was no Reo. Shafer said the van was gutted; only the shell of the vehicle remained.

"The next morning I got a call that my van was found and it was all chopped up and somebody put a match to it," Shafer said. "It was burnt."

Shafer said all his possessions, including his computer, clothes, and other items, were gone. But he said the most important thing is Reo.

"Reo meant a lot," Shafer said. "He was my compadre. My camping partner. I picked him up in Texas a couple of years ago in a shelter. He's been with me 24/7 ever since."

Then, around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Yuba City Police received a call from a Marysville resident who believed they had spotted the dog. An officer responded and picked up the dog. After connecting with Shafer on a video call, he was able to confirm that Reo had been found!

Police are working with Sutter Animal Services to help reunite Shafer and Reo. Shafer had since returned to Minnesota.

Shafer rescued Reo from a shelter in Texas, but he says Reo saved him. Reo was a special dog according to him. He loved people, hot dogs, and car rides while looking out the window.

