First look at Disney's new San Fransokyo Square at California Adventure park

ANAHEIM, Calif. — If you’re heading to the Disneyland Resort this summer, prepare to be transported into a new bustling city that merges San Francisco and Tokyo.

San Fransokyo Square, inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award winning movie, “Big Hero 6" is set to officially open at Disney’s California Adventure starting in July.

The new area formerly known as Pacific Wharf, will be home to a multi-cultural mashup of San Francisco and Tokyo’s most iconic landmarks and touches. Fans will get to walk across the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge that sits above tide pools connecting to the Paradise Gardens Park obelisk.

Most importantly, fans will have the chance to pose for selfies with Big Hero 6's beloved robot Baymax at a newly added meet-and-greet location outside of the Hamada Bot Shop.

Disney California Adventure visitors will have a chance to taste food from brand new menus, including Asian inspired items and tasty margaritas. The area will also feature a brand new Cervecería.

New menu offerings will launch mid-July. Additional food and drink options will be rolled out through mid-August, according to the Disneyland Resort.

Here's a first look at the new San Fransokyo Square

