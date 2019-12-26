MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office is calling the shooting death of a 15-year-old by a Ceres police officer in 2018 "justified."

District Attorney Birgit Fladager made the announcement Thursday after "a thorough review of all the relevant evidence gathered during the investigation of the officer-involved shooting that occurred on August 18, 2018."

According to Stanislaus County Sheriff's officials, Officer Ross Bays was responding to reports of someone brandishing a weapon at a local skate park when he began chasing a black Lexus that was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run.

"The pursuit of the Lexus reached speeds up to 105 miles per hour with the Lexus running stop signs and failing to yield to the marked police car," said the District Attorney's office in a letter describing the D.A.'s findings.

When the Lexus stopped, 15-year-old Carmen Spencer Mendez fell out of the passenger side and took off running through an orchard.

Officer Bays got out of his car, and within seconds, began shooting, unloading his entire magazine at the teenager as he continued running away. The officer did not give any verbal commands or warnings before firing his gun, body cam video shows.

Bays says chasing Mendez caused him to turn his back to the other suspects and he felt he was about to be ambushed. He also believed Mendez was a threat to those in the nearby farms.

The other four suspects were still in the car and "detained at gunpoint."

A $2.1 million settlement was reached with Mendez's family in October.

