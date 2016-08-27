A 16th-century style pirate ship lies just 15 feet below the surface of the Sacramento River. The boat sank in September of 1990, near North Natomas. The captain, Jim Clove, was a boat builder and self-proclaimed pirate. Clove spoke with ABC10's George Warren in March of 1990.

"I believe in reincarnation," Clove said. "I believe I was a pirate all my life. You know there are good pirates too."

Clove's 40-foot pirate ship carried a number of animals including goats, ducks, dogs, and pigeons. The 64-year-old captain was forced to abandoned his ship after it took on water and ran aground. Several people tried to help Clove pull the boat from the mud, but eventually he moved his animals to the river bank where he lived until the day he died.

"We are hoping to find the man's coin collection."

For the past four years, scuba diver, Dan Cordes, and his friends have been searching for the captain's sunken treasure. The ship is now completely submerged underwater. A number of the captain's relics have been pulled from the wreckage but so far, nothing of major value.

