Power is estimated to be restored around 10 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DIXON, Calif. — PG&E is looking for answers after an outage knocked out power to more than 8,200 customers Wednesday.

The unplanned outage is impacting customers in the Dixon area, including parts of Rio Vista and Vacaville. Few details about the outage have been released at this time.

PG&E is estimating power to be restored around 10 p.m.

An outage map from PG&E can be viewed below.

WATCH ALSO: