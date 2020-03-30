DIXON, Calif. — Graduation is a rite of passage but, for young people across the country, that ritual has suddenly evaporated.

The situation was no different in the city of Dixon. In the city of Dixon, students at Dixon High School and Marine Prairie High School likely won't be taking that rite of passage.

“They’re missing out on prom, they’re missing out, potentially on graduation, and their grad party and - just a little something - if I can help brighten their day a little bit, then it’s worthwhile,” said Doug Sutherland, a community member.

Sutherland says he saw a post on a local Dixon Facebook page asking if someone could help make signs for seniors.

“When I saw it, you know being a local business, and having strong ties in the community, I decided that, you know, I’d like to donate these signs at my cost,” he said.

He put up a Gofundme and, within 4 hours, they had gathered everything they needed. It's the kind of effort Sutherland believes defines Dixon.

“We feel it’s just a real close-knit community. You get to know people, and it’s kind of that area where everybody’s watching out for each other,” Sutherland said.

He says anything that anybody can do to bring the community together is a worthwhile effort.

"I’m in a position to be able to help in this instance, and, hopefully, it will inspire somebody else to do something else,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland says the project was such a success, he’s already hearing from surrounding communities like Vacaville and Fairfield about doing the same.

“For Dixon, we’re looking at about 300 signs, but now since this started, I’ve also been contacted by Vacaville and Fairfield.”

