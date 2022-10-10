Dixon man convicted of continuous sex crimes against a child

Eliberto Gutierrez, 35, was found guilty of sexually abusing a young relative between 2017-19.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A Solano County jury found a 35-year-old man guilty of molesting one of his relatives Friday.

According to a news release, Eliberto Gutierrez was convicted of continuous sex crimes against a child. They reportedly happened between 2017-19 while he was living in Woodland and Dixon.

The release says he molested a relative while her mother was working nights. The child tried confronting him in 2019, but he threatened her.

The following year, she told her mother, who called police, and a plan was created to remove children from the home. After a forensic interview with the victim, probable cause existed to arrest Gutierrez.

He was arrested during a traffic stop and investigators found he had a one-way bus ticket to Tijuana.

The trial lasted for about a month, and the victim and her family took the stand as witnesses.

No other children in the home are believed to be victims. Gutierrez will be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023.

