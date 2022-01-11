Dixon middle school student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A middle school student in Solano County was arrested Monday after he allegedly brought a pistol to school.
According to Dixon Police, it happened around 11 a.m. at John Knight Middle School. Police went to the school and found a 13-year-old student had a semi-automatic pistol with magazines inside his backpack.
The student was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, minor in possession of a concealable firearm and other firearms-related charges.
An investigation into how the student got the gun is ongoing. The Dixon Unified School District will also evaluate the teen’s status as a student.
Anyone with information can call detectives at 707-678-7070.