Dixon farm closes pumpkin farm

After many years in the community, the pumpkin farm's last season was 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DIXON, Calif. — Dixon's Silveyville Pumpkin Farm has closed its doors for good... partially. In place of pumpkins, there will now be Christmas trees.

After many years in the community, the pumpkin farm's last season was 2022.

"It’s hard to find the words to express our heartfelt gratitude to our longtime pumpkin farm customers," said the farm's website. "It’s been a very rewarding experience to share a bit of country charm with all of you."

The website says they're introducing a new venue called "The Timbers at Silveyville’s" where it offers packages nine months a year. More information is to be announced soon.

The new venue will replace the old pumpkin patch and expand the 41-year-old Silveyville Christmas Tree Farm for upcoming seasons.

WATCH MORE: Fireworks crackdown expected in leadup to 4th of July