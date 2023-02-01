Dixon Unified district officials investigate racist social media post

District officials say the post was made on Instagram earlier in the day, during lunch hour, from an account belonging to a seventh grade John Knight student.

DIXON, Calif. — Dixon Unified School District officials are investigating after a parent reported a "racially offensive" social media post, Wednesday.

District officials say the post was made on Instagram earlier in the day, during lunch hour, from an account belonging to a seventh grade John Knight Middle School student.

The racist post included photos of about 20 African-American or biracial people, including at least one staff member. Officials say "it is clear from the nature of the pictures that these individuals did not know why their picture was being taken. They are posing and smiling as one would do for a casual picture."

The words superimposed over the pictures in the post read “happy black history month to all of the monkeys.”

“Never in my thirty-five years in education have I seen something so hateful, vile, and abhorrent come from one of my students. It is not possible to describe the devastating impact that this post will have on members of our school community, and many people outside it," said Brian Dolan, superintendent of schools for the Dixon Unified School District, in a statement. "This is a shameful, shameful moment for which there is no excuse or explanation."

The post is now being investigated as a school-related matter to identify the school code sections that have been violated and the punishment for the student accused of making the post.

"While a student accused of this type of act maintains privacy rights, the District will communicate everything that it possibly can to ensure that our actions are made known to everyone and that we follow up appropriately in the immediate and long-term future," the district said in a press release.

WATCH MORE: California Association of Realtors apologize for racist 1960s campaign