Toys R Us among new eateries, shops coming to DOCO

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A candy store, a café, a boutique, a nostalgic toy store and more storefronts are coming to DOCO (Downtown Commons).

A variety of new tenants signed agreements and expect to open early-to-mid 2023, according to an announcement by DOCO.

“We are excited about the considerable momentum in DOCO as a variety of new retail shops, eateries, beverage hotspots and more are coming to the plaza and joining the amazing mix of existing businesses,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations. “Plus, we look forward to even more new tenant announcements as we enter the new year.”

DOCO is a popular outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart of downtown Sacramento. It is the home of the Golden 1 Center and the Sacramento Kings.

Here are the announced new shops and eateries coming to DOCO in 2023:

This locally-owned specialty coffee roaster and café offers fresh coffee and all things you can find at a café including: house-made salads, sandwiches, pastries and desserts. World Traveler Coffee Roasters has locations in El Dorado Hills, Folsom, midtown Sacramento, and Roseville. The shop will be located on the main plaza adjacent to Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie.

This locally-owned boutique will be located in the west plaza next to Identity Boutique. Phenom is a vibrant and community-minded sneaker, streetwear and lifestyle boutique. The shop also has a storefront in Elk Grove.

Visitors can enjoy an exciting sports-watching entertainment experience while sitting indoors or on their “spacious outdoor patio." The new bar will be located on the main plaza next to Pressed. Tom’s Watch Bar also has locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver and several other locations.

According to the business’ website, it's one of the largest specialty candy “retailtainers” in the world and it will be located in the main plaza in DOCO. It’Sugar offers sweets, fun novelty gifts and a variety of candy-related gifts, apparel, accessories and a fun experience for the entire family.

The widely known pretzel eatery will offer not only freshly made pretzels, but crepes, soups, salads and sandwiches. Wetzel's Pretzels will be located in west plaza just outside the entrance to Macy’s.

The well-known destination for all things children’s toys will be permanently located inside Macy’s on the second floor. Just in time for the busy holiday season, the toy shop is open now.

For more information about upcoming community activations and/or the variety of retail shopping, dining, and service offerings at DOCO, visit www.docosacramento.com

