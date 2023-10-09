Doctor walking 600 miles for health equity

Dr. Dennis Godby's journey from Knoxville, Tennessee to Milwaukee, Wisconsin will take him through Columbus, Indiana.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A doctor is walking roughly 600 miles from Knoxville, Tennessee to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for a cause that he holds close to his heart.

Dr. Dennis Godby, 66, from Sacramento, California, is making this journey to bring attention to the need for health equity. His goal is to make sure everyone has equal access to the highest levels of health care.

This is not the first time Dr. Godby has walked these long distances. Last year, he completed the first leg of his journey across the United States. He traveled from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to Knoxville, Tennessee on a trip that took him 29 days and 605 miles to complete on foot.

Dr. Godby began the second leg of his journey on Aug. 29 in Knoxville and is expected to complete his journey on Sept. 28 in Milwaukee.