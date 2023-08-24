The dog days of summer: Hot weather expected through the weekend and beyond

Friday will bring a shot of milder temperatures before the heat ramps back up for the weekend

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, California — Thursday may bring the arrival of pumpkin spice, but fall is still far away here in Northern California.

While no major heatwaves are forecast for at least the next 10 days, high temperatures will remain elevated and slightly above average through the extended forecast.

Thursday will be a warm one with high temperatures in the upper 90s expected throughout the valley. Friday will bring mild relief due to the presence of a weak low pressure system cutting across the Pacific Northwest and helping to flatten the ridge of high pressure slightly.

Temperatures in the valley will still be in the lower 90s and Sacramento is forecast to reach 92 degrees, which represents the average high for Aug. 25.

The high pressure will rebound by Saturday and it will be another summery day with temperatures similar to Thursday. Sunday will also push into the upper 90s.

Low pressure will remain off the coast while a strong ridge of high pressure centered over the southwest will expand westward and California will find itself in between the two features this weekend. This pattern equates to temperatures slightly above average, but onshore flow will improve the Delta breeze in the evening.

Dry weather is expected for the next 10 days across the entire state, including in the Sierra where no thunderstorms are expected after an active start to the month. Persistent thunderstorm activity in the beginning of the month and the rainfall associated with Hilary have pushed rainfall totals well above August averages.

The skies may appear a bit hazy this weekend due to the fires burning in far Northern California but they won't affect air quality at the surface all that much.

Light haze and lofted smoke from northern wildfires are still hanging around our area today and into Friday morning.



You can check the current AQI (Air Quality Index) at the following link: 👇👇👇https://t.co/LRRlZa8Gmk#CAwx pic.twitter.com/27KnRt1TmX — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 24, 2023