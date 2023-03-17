Dog locks baby inside car, San Joaquin Sheriff's deputies say

Firefighters and deputies competed to see who could get the car's door open safely first.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 14-month-old baby is safe after a dog allegedly locked him inside a car in Stockton.

Just after noon Friday, a woman loaded her dog and baby into her car in the 500 block of Viola Avenue, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

When the woman tried to open the car's door, she realized it was locked with the baby, dog, car keys and her purse inside.

Firefighters and deputies were called to the scene and began a "good-natured competition" to see who could safely open the car's door first, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Both teams of first responders had equipment on hand to open car doors. Deputies were able to open the door and rescue the baby before stopping to take photos.

"On a very serious note, temperatures inside a locked vehicle can quickly be hazardous to children and pets," said the sheriff's office in its Facebook post. "If someone is locked inside a vehicle, call emergency assistance immediately. We’re always here to help."

