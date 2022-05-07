Dogs rescued from frontlines of Electra Fire reunited with owners

The owners of the two Dobermans met the firefighters who rescued the dogs just feet away from active flames

Example video title will go here for this video

SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Two dogs rescued by firefighters from the frontlines of the Electra Fire in Amador County have been reunited with their owners, the Amador County Animal Response Team wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

According to Cal Fire's El Dorado-Amador Unit, two Doberman dogs were rescued from a property on Canyon View Drive in Amador County just feet away from the active flames of the Electra Fire.

The dogs were loaded into a Cal Fire truck by firefighters Emily Eymann and Jessica Moser, who escorted them safely out of the fire area, Cal Fire officials said.

The firefighters reunited the evacuated dogs with their owners at the Amador County Fairgrounds Wednesday evening.

The Amador County Animal Response Team wrote in a Facebook post, "There certainly were lots of smiles and happy dogs. These kinds of stories keep us doing what we do."

The two Dobermans rescued by calfire workers while fighting the Electra fire were reunited this evening with their... Posted by Amador County Animal Response Team (ACART) on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Watch More on the Electra Fire from ABC10: Electra Fire | Why firefighters light fires to keep wildfires at bay