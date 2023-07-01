Domantas Sabonis signs $217M contract with Sacramento Kings

The Kings are using salary cap space to deliver an additional $8.6 million to raise his 2023-2024 earnings to $30.6 million.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis has agreed to a massive contract extension with the Sacramento Kings for a total of $217 million over five seasons, including $195 million in new money.

In a season where the Kings returned to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

The All-NBA third team selection also led the league in double doubles. Sabonis also notched his 3rd All-Star appearance back in February.

