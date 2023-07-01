x
Domantas Sabonis signs $217M contract with Sacramento Kings

The Kings are using salary cap space to deliver an additional $8.6 million to raise his 2023-2024 earnings to $30.6 million.
Credit: AP
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) congratulates guard Davion Mitchell (15) in the first half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Golden State Warriors in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis has agreed to a massive contract extension with the Sacramento Kings for a total of $217 million over five seasons, including $195 million in new money. 

In a season where the Kings returned to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. 

The All-NBA third team selection also led the league in double doubles. Sabonis also notched his 3rd All-Star appearance back in February.

