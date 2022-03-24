Kings player Richaun Holmes accused of domestic violence

The accusation comes after Holmes said he's stepping away from the Sacramento Kings and missing the rest of the season.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Center for the Sacramento Kings, Richaun Holmes, has been accused by his ex-wife, Allexis Holmes, of physically abusing their 6-year-old son.

This shortly comes after Holmes said he's stepping away from the Sacramento Kings and missing the rest of the season due to "personal reasons".

Allexis recently filed the domestic violence restraining order against Richaun on March 9.

According to the restraining order, Holmes must stay at least 100 yards away from their son, the home of Allexis and their son, and the school of their son.

Also, according to the restraining order, Allexis wrote that the most recent date of abuse shown on their son was Feb. 20 - Feb. 23, saying, "Since my son has been back from the recent visitation with his father he has been scared to leave the house for fear of going back with his father."

Allexis also wrote in the document that her son suffered a bruise and contusion to the forehead.

Holmes denied the allegations in tweets that have since been deleted.

Holmes and his ex-wife also have an in-progress custody court case in Los Angeles, according to the document.

On Wednesday, Alvin Gentry, the coach of the Sacramento Kings, said that although he had not read anything about it at the time, he is aware of it.

"I do know that we take on all these accusations seriously and this organization stands against any kind of violence,” Gentry said.

The Sacramento Kings released a statement saying, "The entire Sacramento Kings organization would like to express our strong stance against any form of assault and domestic violence. We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely."

His hearing on the domestic violence restraining order is scheduled for Mar. 30 at 8:30 a.m.

ABC10 reached out to Ann Moder, Holmes' attorney, but the inquiry was not immediately returned.