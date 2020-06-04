PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Communities around the world are seeing the ripple effects of the coronavirus pandemic in different, and sometimes dangerous ways.

A recent CNN story reported cases of domestic violence see a, "double-digit percentage jumps" in numerous cities across the United States compared to either previous months or this time last year.

The nonprofit Stand Up Placer helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. They're reporting an increase in calls from law enforcement about domestic violence, in part they say, because of impacts from coronavirus.

“It happens to people regardless of social status, income,” Jenny Davidson, CEO and executive director of Stand Up Placer, said. “What we see with domestic violence is there's an element of power and control, you have somebody that's wanting to control another person. When that's already there and then you also are infusing it with the amount of stress that people are under right now, it's just a powder keg that's ready to go off. We've seen our phone calls from law enforcement go through the roof.”

And even though the state of California is under a stay-at-home order, that might not be the best situation for people in abusive relationships. Social distancing may be blocking an escape.

“You're just trapped in a hell,” Davidson said, “You don't have any way to get to a phone, you don't have any way to tell somebody at work what's happening, you can't get to school and tell somebody what's happening and you're just stuck there.”

If you or someone you know is or has been a victim of domestic violence, there are resources available. Stand Up Placer’s 24-hour crisis line is (800) 575-5352.

“Call law enforcement, give the victim our contact information, we have a crisis line that people can call 24/7,” Davidson said, “We still have people that are answering that phone line all the time and we can help them get out of that very dangerous situation.”

For more info and resources, click here.

RELATED CONTENT:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter