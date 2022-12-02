1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in Vacaville

The double shooting was reported around 4 p.m. Friday on Markham Avenue, the Vacaville Police Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VACAVILLE, Calif. — One man has died and another is in stable condition at a local hospital following a double shooting Friday afternoon, the Vacaville Police Department said.

Around 3:29 p.m. Friday, people who live in the 500 block of Markham Avenue in Vacaville began calling 911 reporting a shooting, police say. After arriving at the area near an apartment building, officers say they found two men who had been shot.

The two men were taken to area hospitals where one was later pronounced dead. The second victim is in stable condition, Vacaville officers say.

Officials have not released information on a potential suspect in the homicide or what led up to the deadly shooting Friday.

Those with information are asked to call detectives at 707-449-5206.

**Update 8:15pm** Despite lifesaving efforts by officers and medical personnel, one adult male succumbed to his... Posted by Vacaville Police Department on Friday, August 12, 2022

Watch More from ABC10: Things to do in Vacaville, California | Unzipped