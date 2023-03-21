x
Downed tree, powerlines close road in Tracy

Officials with the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority are urging drivers to avoid the area of Linne Road between Banta Road and Chrisman Road.

TRACY, Calif. — Power is out in Tracy after a tree and powerlines fell into the roadway Tuesday afternoon.

South San Joaquin County Fire Authority is urging drivers to avoid the area of Linne Road between Banta Road and Chrisman Road as they address the issue.

People picking up children from Jefferson School can go to Chrisman’s gate. 

All other drivers should avoid the area as crews work to clear the roadway, according to officials. 

***UPDATE*** Linne Road is still closed to through traffic between Banta Road and Chrisman Road. Jefferson School has...

Posted by South San Joaquin County Fire Authority - Tracy, CA on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

California Storm Watch: Steady rainfall persists in Elk Grove amid first full day or spring

