Curious bear climbs into backseat of Sierra County corrections officer's car

A Downieville bear struck by curiosity went rummaging through an officer's car.

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — Last Month, the Sierra County Sheriff's Office was surprised after a playback of security footage showed a bear browsing through the backseat of a corrections officer's car.

On June 6 around 9:30 p.m., a bear in Downieville paid a visit to the Sierra County Courthouse parking lot and decided to take a closer look at the backseat of a Sierra County Sheriff's Office Communication/Correction officer's car while it was parked, according to the sheriff's office.

Fortunately for the officer, but unfortunately for the bear, nothing in the car grabbed its attention.

The following day, when the officer walked outside to get in her car and go home, she noticed the door was slightly open.

When she realized this wasn't because of her, she went back inside the building to look at security footage.

Watch below to see what she saw.

