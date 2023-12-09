Golden 1 Center employees stuck for hours during leadup to deadly police shooting

Some employees weren't able to get to their cars for hours after the Jonas Brothers concert as the situation unfolded.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some employees wound up in limbo for hours during the leadup to a deadly police shooting at a Downtown Commons parking garage.

Along with being there for more than 24 hours, some worried the situation could have been worse due to people leaving a Jonas Brothers concert around 11 p.m. It allowed people to get to their cars and leave just hours before the events unfolded.

Luis Ramirez and David Masuda, both employees at the Golden 1 Center, were among those stranded.

"We came to work early in the morning yesterday (Monday), and we got off at 1 a.m. and that's when we found out about the active shooter," said Ramirez.

The two men weren't able to get into the parking garage and get their cars as police investigated reports of a man holding a gun and standing on top of the garage.

Police don’t know yet if the man was shooting at people, but they confirmed he fired several rounds while he was in contact with officers.

"During several hours of negotiation, officers on scene, the individual pointed the handgun at one of the officers, or at the officers that were on scene, and at that point the officer-involved shooting occurred," said Sgt. Carlos Martinez, spokesperson for Sacramento Police Department.

Gunshots were heard around 5:15 a.m. and the man died at the scene.

Employees in the area were surprised no one else was shot.

"He was on a good angle to where he could have pointed down and got a lot of people in just this vicinity," said Kimberley Noriega, another employee with Golden 1 Center. "I mean this is a really popular spot where people like to come and hang out, and just stop... enjoy food and stuff. I'm just glad nobody got hurt."

Masuda hopes the incident doesn't keep people from visiting the downtown area.

"I would just say don't let this deter you from coming downtown. It's just some of the things that happen. Unfortunately, you can't control it," said Masuda. "I wouldn't be scared to come down here. It doesn't happen it all the time, so I would still come down here with my family."

WATCH ALSO: Sacramento police shoot man seen armed on top of downtown parking garage