How to get downtown parking for the Kings vs. Warriors playoff game

Both the city of Sacramento and Sacramento Regional Transit District are making it a little easier when it comes to getting downtown or parking there

SACRAMENTO, California — Saturday is going to be a busy day downtown between playoffs and watch parties. Both the city of Sacramento and Sacramento Regional Transit District are making it a little easier when it comes to getting downtown or parking there.

Sacramento has an online parking reservation system making it easier to park downtown and sometimes even cheaper. There are five city garages with reservations open and a few partner garages as well where you can reserve parking. The partner garages have different pricing than those from the city, though.

If you book at a city garage online, you also get a 25% discount off of what you'd pay at the door. People can visit the Sacramento parking services website.

You can use that spot up to two hours before the event starts, too. If sitting in downtown traffic doesn't sound good, Sacramento Regional Transit District has a way to ride free to and from downtown on the light rail Saturday afternoon.

People can ride the gold and blue lines from 2 p.m. until the end of service Saturday. Sacramento Regional Transit District also has 22 free park-and-ride locations, so you can drive to a station and head downtown straight from there.

To ride free downtown Saturday, print or screenshot the flyer HERE. For people going in a group, only one person needs to show it.

