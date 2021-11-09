Glide, twirl, spin | Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink to open Nov. 11

Tickets to hit the ice will be $6 for kids 6 and younger, $13 for skaters during regular hours and $15 for skaters during holiday hours.

"Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink is the region’s oldest and most beloved outdoor ice rink in the central city," the Downtown Sacramento Partnership said in a statement.

On Thursday, admission will be $2 or free with a military ID, according to the Facebook event post. The rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where is the rink?

The rink is located at Ali Youssefi Square, which is at 7th and K Streets near the Golden 1 Center.

How much will it cost to skate?

When will the rink be open?

The rink will be open Tuesdays through Sundays through Jan. 16, 2022. On Tuesday through Thursday, the rink is open from 2 - 9 p.m. On Friday through Sunday, the rink is open from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

For more information about the rink, visit the Downtown Sacramento Partnership website

