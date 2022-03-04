Sacramento Mass Shooting: A timeline of what happened

Six people were killed in the shooting. Here's how the aftermath unfolded.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Six people were killed and 10 others injured in a downtown Sacramento shooting early Sunday morning, police said.

Here is a timeline of what happened:

2:01 A.M.: Gunshots are first reported near 10th and K streets.

2:02 A.M.: There is a report of an assault in the Capitol parking garage off 11th Street.

2:03 A.M.: There is a report of three people down in that downtown region

2:08 A.M.: Sacramento police called in all units to the area.

2:09 A.M.: The fire department on scene declares it a "mass casualty" incident.

2:11 A.M.: A large crowd gathers and CPR is being performed on victims.

2:13 A.M.: Two additional victims are found in the area of 10th and J streets.

2:15 A.M.: There is a report of a victim shot at 10th and L streets.

2:22 A.M.: There are the first reports of multiple deaths.

2:27 A.M.: A gun was reportedly found at 1029 K Street.

2:46 - 2:54 A.M.: There are multiple reports of victims found on J Street or walking into local hospitals.

Police closed the area from 9th to 13th streets between J and L streets as they investigated Sunday morning.

As of Sunday morning, authorities did not know whether one or more suspects were involved. They are asking for the public's help in identifying who is responsible.

The area where the shooting happened is packed with restaurants and bars. It leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.