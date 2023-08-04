12 hurt in crash on Highway 50 near Pollock Pines

Seven patients had minor injuries and were released at the scene.

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — A dozen people were hurt after two cars crashed on Highway 50 near Pollock Pines Sunday, the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said.

The crash happened before 12:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 50, west of Bridal Veil Falls near the community of Pollock Pines.

One patient was in critical condition when medics took him or her to a hospital via a helicopter. Medics took four other patients to area hospitals in ambulances.

The four patients are in stable condition, according to firefighters. Seven other patients reported minor injuries and were released at the scene.

Emergency officials cleared the highway around 1:30 p.m. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.