Dozens of families from across the state attended the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, ‘Missing in California’ event Saturday.



“This event is the first of its kind here in Northern California” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton, spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Hampton said 26 families went to the free event held at the Harper Alumni Center at Sacramento State University.



“We’re trying to draw attention to the amount of missing persons cases there are, and the missing and unidentified remains cases not just here in Sacramento, but throughout the region,” Hampton said.

As of January 1, 2018, officials say there are 19,660 missing persons records in California, and more than 3,200 cases involving unidentified remains.



Paige Kneeland with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department told ABC10 that of June 6, there 1,193 cases of missing persons in the county. Kneeland explained that number included reports from all agencies in the Sacramento region.



Kneeland says the oldest report is from 1944. Saturday’s event offered families the ability to either report their missing loved one or add information to an existing missing person report.



“We're trying to assist them in bringing closure to those cases, even it’s not the message they want to hear – just some message and some type of closure,” Hampton said.

