There are at least 35 people missing in Butte County as of November 11 because of the Camp Fire burning near the town of Paradise.

Photos of missing people have been circulating on social media since the fire started as family members continue trying to find their loved ones. One photo shows a picture of Julian Binstock and his beloved dog Jack who were evacuated from Feather Canyon Retirement Community.

We are still looking for my grandfather, Julian Binstock (88 y.o.), and his dog Jack, who were both evacuated Nov 8 from the Feather Canyon Retirement Community in Paradise CA to avoid the #campfire #campfireparadise If anyone has any info please contact me. pic.twitter.com/m2UlrrhdkK — Olivia Lamb (@OliviaLambo_) November 9, 2018

Phil Binstock has checked all the local evacuation shelters for his father but has not found him yet.

'He's old school, so he doesn't have a cell phone," Binstock said. "It's frustrating,"

On Friday afternoon, the Feather Canyon Retirement community was desolate and several buildings were destroyed. Near the entrance, dozens of walkers and canes were left on the sidewalk.

It was a sign people dropped everything to save themselves.

Checking on Feather Canyon retirement community because a man is missing from here and we stumbled upon all of these walkers just abandoned. Some purses left behind too. Such an eerie and heartbreaking scene. @abc10 #CampFire pic.twitter.com/IQhVZRFbFl — Madison Meyer (@madisonmeyer) November 10, 2018

"I just wish somehow I could convey to him that I’m looking for him," Binstock said. "I can’t imagine. I don’t want him to think he’s all alone out there. I don’t know what it’s like to think you’ve lost everything,"

Unfortunately, his father did lose his home in the fire. All of his belongings gone, and now he's missing.

"I’ve found myself on the verge of tears a few times," Binstock said. "He’s my dad, you know, and just so frustrating. So frustrating."

If you are missing a loved one, call the Butte County Sheriff's Office at 530-538-7321.

