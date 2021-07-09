Two boys wounded in drive-by shooting near Knott's Berry Farm

BUENA PARK, Calif. — On Saturday, police continued to investigate a shooting near Knott's Berry Farm that left two teenage boys wounded and caused a brief panic inside the park.



The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Friday near the park's front entrance at Beach Boulevard and La Palma Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.



"Officers are currently responding to a shooting outside of Knott's Berry Farm. There is no active shooter," the Buena Park Police Department tweeted at 8:58 p.m.



"We have been made aware of an incident which took place away from Knott's Berry Farm. A victim was assisted by park personnel outside of the park's gates and transported to a local hospital. The incident is currently being investigated. All inquires should be directed to the Buena Park Police or local authorities," Knott's Berry Farm posted on its website.



Paramedics treated one of the victims at the scene and rushed him to an area hospital. The other victim showed up at the hospital later, Buena Park Police Sgt. Mario Escamilla told the OC Register. Although their conditions were not immediately known, they did not appear to be life-threatening wounds, the newspaper reported.



Dozens of guests evacuated the park and employees sheltered in place following the shooting, according to multiple reports.



"Everyone started panicking, kids were getting lost because we didn't know what was going on," Melody Padilla, who was at the park, told ABC7.



The Register also reported that some people fell and twisted ankles trying to flee while others hid with strangers in bathrooms, storage areas and refrigerators.



Beach Boulevard near Knott's Berry Farm was completely shut down as CHP and Buena Park police officers investigated the scene.



No suspect vehicle description was provided.



Buena Park police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 714-562-3901.