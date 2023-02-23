Police: Driver arrested in Galt after crashing, blowing .40 BAC

After taking a field sobriety test, the woman blew a .40% BAC. The legal limit is .08%.

GALT, Calif. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested by Galt police late Wednesday night after blowing a blood alcohol content of five times the legal limit, according to officials.

Galt Police Department officials were in the area of S Lincoln Way and Southdale Court around 10 p.m. to do a building check.

On scene they saw a Buick sedan hit a pole while trying to turn into a driveway, according to officials. The driver hit the pole again after reversing, prompting the officers to stop the driver.

Officials say the driver, a 32-year-old woman, displayed "objective signs and symptoms of intoxication." After taking a field sobriety test, the woman blew a .40% BAC. The legal limit is .08%.

She was also found to be on DMV court probation for prior DUI, had a suspended driver license for DUI and failed to have a required ignition interlock device in her vehicle, according to officials.

She was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on DUI-related charges.

