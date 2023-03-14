Driver arrested after hitting, killing pedestrian in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Brooklyn man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a deadly crash in Sacramento County Monday night.
According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 11:15 p.m. on Elkhorn Boulevard at Butterball Way.
CHP says a man was walking across Elkhorn when he was hit by the driver of a Corvette going eastbound.
The pedestrian died at the scene and the driver’s passenger sustained major injuries.
CHP says the driver, 32-year-old Ilya Shamailov, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was booked into jail after being medically cleared.
