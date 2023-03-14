Driver arrested after hitting, killing pedestrian in Sacramento County

CHP says the man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the deadly crash

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Brooklyn man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a deadly crash in Sacramento County Monday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 11:15 p.m. on Elkhorn Boulevard at Butterball Way.

CHP says a man was walking across Elkhorn when he was hit by the driver of a Corvette going eastbound.

The pedestrian died at the scene and the driver’s passenger sustained major injuries.

CHP says the driver, 32-year-old Ilya Shamailov, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was booked into jail after being medically cleared.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10 | California Winter Storm Warning: Wind and rain arrives