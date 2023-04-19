x
Driver arrested, accused of murder after hitting man in Sacramento

He was arrested last week on suspicion of DUI and was booked into the Sacramento County Jail for murder, Wednesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Brooklyn man who allegedly hit and killed a man walking across Elkhorn Boulevard was booked for murder, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Officials say Ilya Shamailov, 32, was driving a Corvette eastbound on Elkhorn Boulevard at Butterball Way just after 11 p.m. April 10.

He allegedly hit a pedestrian walking across the street, killing them and seriously injuring the person in his passenger seat.

He was arrested April 14 on suspicion of DUI once he was released from the hospital.

Officials served an arrest warrant for Shamailov Wednesday where he was found and booked into the Sacramento County Jail under a no bail warrant for murder. 

No additional information is available at this time.

