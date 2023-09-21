x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Rideshare driver carjacked at Stockton Police headquarters

CHP officers arrested the suspect in Contra Costa County.

More Videos

STOCKTON, Calif. — A rideshare driver was assaulted and carjacked at the Stockton Police Department headquarters Wednesday evening, officers say.

The 74-year-old driver picked up 34-year-old Tyrone McGee in central Stockton before 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, McGee refused to leave the man’s car after the drive.

The victim drove to the Stockton Police Department Headquarters on Market Street in downtown where McGee allegedly assaulted him and drove away in his car.

Officers with the CHP were eventually able to arrest McGee in Contra Costa County.

Watch more from ABC10: Stockton residents concerned after rash of tire thefts in neighborhoods

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out