Rideshare driver carjacked at Stockton Police headquarters

CHP officers arrested the suspect in Contra Costa County.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A rideshare driver was assaulted and carjacked at the Stockton Police Department headquarters Wednesday evening, officers say.

The 74-year-old driver picked up 34-year-old Tyrone McGee in central Stockton before 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, McGee refused to leave the man’s car after the drive.

The victim drove to the Stockton Police Department Headquarters on Market Street in downtown where McGee allegedly assaulted him and drove away in his car.

Officers with the CHP were eventually able to arrest McGee in Contra Costa County.

