Driver dies on Highway 88 after being hit by big rig near Stockton

Police said the big rig hit the left side of the car and rolled onto its right side with the Toyota under the cattle trailer.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A driver died after being hit by a big rig in San Joaquin County.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash between a big rig and a gray Toyota SUV was reported around 11:45 a.m. along Highway 88 at Alpine Road.

Officials said the big rig was hauling 68 live cattle in it's trailer and was heading westbound along Highway 88 while the Toyota was northbound on Alpine Road.

According to CHP, the big rig driver was approaching a traffic signal when it turned red before he reached the intersection. The Toyota's signal turned green and the driver went into the intersection at the same time as the big rig.

The big rig driver was able to get out of his vehicle and had no visible injuries. However, the Toyota driver died from her injuries on scene was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said drugs and alcohol don't appear to be a factor in the crash.

