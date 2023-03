California Highway Patrol in Auburn reported Saturday a man was killed when he drove off the road and crashed into a tree.

AUBURN, Calif. — A driver was killed Saturday on westbound I-80 in Auburn after he went off the road and crashed into a tree, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers said he was driving at an unknown rate of speed west of Douglas Boulevard when he drove off the road.

Law enforcement officials are investigating why the man drove into a tree.