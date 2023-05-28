Driver injured in Amador County crash, alcohol suspected

CHP suspect alcohol could have played a factor in the crash.

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A driver was taken to the hospital with major injuries after they allegedly made an unsafe passing move, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said the collision happened in the area of Highway 88 and Hams Station in Pioneer Sunday evening.

A CHP spokesperson said a tan pickup truck made an unsafe passing maneuver, overcorrected and crashed into an embankment and a tree.

The driver was the only person in the pickup and was taken to the hospital with major injuries after being removed from the pickup.

