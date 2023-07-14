x
Drowning victim recovered from Calaveras County reservoir

Sina Maleki's body was recovered nearly a month after initial reports say he drowned in Calaveras County.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — A man's body was recovered nearly a month after initial reports say he drowned in Calaveras County.

The man, 39-year-old Sina Maleki of the Netherlands, was visiting family in the area June 14 when he slid into the water of the New Melones Reservoir from a boat. Calaveras County Sheriff's Office officials say he tried to swim toward the boat drifting away, began to get exhausted and eventually drowned. 

Maleki's body was recovered Monday by multiple agencies working together. 

Calaveras and Tuolumne County Marine Safety Units and Ralston Underwater Search and Recovery Team, a private organization that works with specialized technology to search underwater, worked together to find Maleki. 

It is unclear where Maleki was found. 

