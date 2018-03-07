Two people were seriously injured in a wrong way DUI rash on northbound State Highway 99, early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. According to a report from California Highway Patrol, a gray Audi A6 driven by 31-year-old Ioan Opris entered onto SH99 at Broadway heading southbound in the northbound lanes.

Around the same time, 62-year-old Ernest Cooper was heading northbound on SH99 when the two vehicles collided head-on, each traveling an estimated 60 miles per hour. Both Cooper and Opris suffered “major” injuries in the crash and were transported to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.

Later, Opris was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and placed under arrested for felony DUI, according to CHP.

The condition of both men is not known at this time.

