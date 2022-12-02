x
2 in critical condition after accident involving dump truck in Sacramento

The accident happened along the 8200 block of Folsom Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people are in critical condition after a multi-vehicle accident involving a dump truck in Sacramento.

Captain Keith Wade, spokesperson for the Sacramento Fire Department, said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. along Folsom Boulevard, between Power Inn Road and Bicentennial Circle.

While the cause of the accident isn't know at this time, Wade told ABC10 two other vehicles and dump truck were involved. Two people were taken to the hospital in critical and life-threatening condition, he said.

No additional information is available at this time.

