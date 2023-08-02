Duran Duran is coming to Sacramento! Here's how you can get tickets

The Grammy Award-winning English rock band will be at Golden 1 Center in August

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Duran Duran is coming to Northern California for a 26-date North American arena tour for 2023, the band announced Wednesday.

The Grammy Award-winning English band said they will play a show for its "The Future Past" tour at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be joining them as special guests across the 26-date tour. There are a few stops in California on the first leg of the North America tour.

May 27 - Bottlerock Festival in Napa

May 28 - SAP Center in San Jose

Aug. 24 - Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

Dates for New York City and Los Angeles will be announced soon, according to the band's press release.

Ticket information

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. local time until Wednesday, Feb.15 at 10 p.m through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Additional pre-sales will be added on Feb. 14 and will end on Wednesday, February 15 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on-sale to the general-public starting Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit duranduran.com/tour.

About the band

Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. The band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and charted major hits with songs like "Rio," "Hungry Like the Wolf," and "Girls on Film." The current incarnation of Duran Duran includes singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and guitar player Andy Taylor.

