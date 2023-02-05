x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Dust devil spotted in Yuba County

The National Weather Service says they believe a large dust devil was seen in Yuba County, but will continue investigating.

More Videos

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — National Weather Service Sacramento confirmed a dust devil was spotted in the Plumas Lake area as volatile weather pushed through Northern California Tuesday. 

Viewer Alisa Diaz sent in these photos she took at 4:18 p.m. near Plumas Lake Exit on Highway 70.

Credit: Alisa Diaz
Credit: Alisa Diaz
Credit: Alisa Diaz

There have been no reports of damage and ABC10's meteorologist Monica Woods says there was no convective action at the time the photos were taken.

WATCH MORE: California Drought: Melting snowpack, the statewide greenup, and subsidence on the water supply

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out