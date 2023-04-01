Nonprofit to launch Stockton's first electric bike share program

The program will go live after a public event at 10 a.m. Saturday at the University of the Pacific.

STOCKTON, Calif. — With a fleet of just over 100 electric bikes, four bike racks and an app now available on app stores, Tyler Madell and his nonprofit Shared Mobility are hoping to make a difference in Stockton by launching the city's first bike share program.

"The goal of this program [is] to provide affordable transportation to people in Stockton," said Madell. "The San Joaquin Valley does not (have) the best air in the country... a lot of traffic... but this is a great way to get around zero-emission and affordable."

Much like other bike-share services in cities like Sacramento, the app-based program called "Bike Stockton," allows riders to rent a pedal-assist bike for up to six hours within city limits.

There are four bike racks, or "bike hubs," where riders can pick up or drop off bikes including at the DeCarli Plaza, the Downtown Transit Center, Miracle Mile and the University of the Pacific.

Workers with Bike Stockton pick up the bikes from wherever they're dropped off, charge them and return them to one of the four hubs in the midtown or downtown Stockton areas.

What makes the program unique is its low cost and its goal, made possible through a state grant.

"We're working with the council of governments and RTD here locally," said Madell. "We're excited to make this program available for $40 for the entire year as an annual membership, one of the cheapest annual bike share memberships in the country."

While Bike Stockton offers an annual membership, riders can also pay for bikes by the minute. Extra fees are applied to rides where the bicyclist doesn't return the bike to a designated hub.

In Nov. 2020, the California Air Resources Board awarded the San Joaquin Council of Governments a $7.4 million grant from the state's Sustainable Transportation Equity Project. The project is designed to increase access to transportation in disadvantaged and low-income communities.

San Joaquin County was one of only three jurisdictions in the state to receive the grant. The San Joaquin Council of Governments chose to use their millions in funding to create the Stockton Mobility Collective, which oversees Bike Stockton.

The collective also plans to launch an electric car share service and promote online ticketing for San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) buses.

"We find that having programs like this really creates an accessible way for people to try biking, to try e-bikes," said Madell. "Maybe go to and from work, run errands and really try to start filling those needs that otherwise could be maybe filled by car."

The fleet of 105 white e-bikes will go active Saturday afternoon following a launch event at the University of the Pacific.

Event details:

April 1, 2023

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

University of the Pacific near Dave Brubeck Way and Atchley Wlkwy, Stockton, CA

Hosted by the San Joaquin Council of Governments

