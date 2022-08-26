E-bikes are gaining popularity in the US. Here's why

E-Bikes are the largest growing transportation sector in America. Hear from Sacramento's largest e-bike distributor why they're so popular.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The fastest growing sector of the electric vehicle economy in America isn’t a part of Tesla, isn't the new electric Ford Mustang, nor is it any of the new electric car brands you’ve never heard of...

Surprisingly, it’s electric bikes. E-bikes as they’re now called are outselling their four-wheel counterparts 2:1. In fact, eBikes sold over 500,000 units in America in 2021 and are expected to gain 13% by the end of 2022.

There’s a joke in the industry: “How do you know someone owns an eBike?” ... “They’ll tell you!”

Word of mouth is strong in the eBike community.

Doug Stabler, owner of ATV Wholesale in Sacramento began an off-road vehicle company decades ago. About five years ago, he took a gamble on eBikes becoming the next big thing.

He was right.

“We sold a few, but never thought we’d see the numbers that hit with the pandemic. Things shifted and we’d have a line ready to buy as we opened. The boom was on," he said.

He points out there’s no slowing down and in fact another cause and effect hit the market: the fuel price surge.

“We’ve had a steady stream each day of people walking in the door saying they’re tired of paying over $200 a week for fuel, and they’ve done the research, they know eBikes charge to full for pennies," said Stabler.

Doug is a Navy veteran and proud to have his two veteran sons managing the business. His son Isaac points out that eBikes attract a multi-generation crowd.

“We have younger people my age enjoying them for getting around midtown, or even work and school; but also aging parents and grandparents as eBikes are great for people who have had hip or knee surgeries," said Stabler.

The average entry level E-bike costs around $1,500 and a nicely equipped one is near $2,000. For those wanting turbo power and super long range, there are makes and models in the $5,000-10,000 range.

Doug says he and his family are eBike riders and fans, but want to remind all...

“With more riders, there are more accidents. Helmets, especially if you’re riding at those high speeds, gloves, and glasses. No one enjoys a bug in the eye at 30 mph!"

