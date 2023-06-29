E-bikes stolen from Stockton's nonprofit bike-share program

According to the nonprofit overseeing the program, e-bike users have ridden more than 1,400 miles in Stockton since the program began in April

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three months after Shared Mobility launched Bike Stockton, the nonprofit bike-share organization says some of its electric bikes have been stolen.

In a statement, Shared Mobility did not disclose how many but said they reported cases of both vandalism and theft involving their bikes since April. The program started with a fleet of 105 e-bikes.

"The project team is looking at ways to deal with the issues, while still maintaining the service users expect. This is a pilot project, so we knew we’d be working out glitches along the way," the statement said. "Changes will be rolled out as quickly as possible with the goal of a sustainable program, an even better user experience, and new locations for Bike Stockton e-bikes.”

Much like bike-share services in other cities like Sacramento, the app-based program allows users to rent a pedal-assist bike for up to six hours within city limits.

When not in use, the bikes are locked until crew members collect them for charging or until someone re-activates them using the Bike Stockton app.

Bikes can be picked up at four designated bike racks in downtown and midtown Stockton, and dropped off anywhere within the bike-share's coverage zone.

The program is funded through a state grant awarded to the San Joaquin Council of Governments to increase access to transportation in disadvantaged and low-income communities.

Since the program's launch on April 1, Shared Mobility reports hundreds of users have ridden 1,400 miles so far.

"We’ve been thrilled to see hundreds of Bike Stockton users over the first few months of operation," the statement said. "Consumer demand remains strong and we regularly hear from users excited to learn what’s next for Bike Stockton."

Watch more Stockton news from ABC10: Stockton business hit with six break-ins in six months