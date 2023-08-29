Earthquake centered near San Clemente jolts San Diego County

An earthquake centered near San Clemente Island was felt across San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO — A preliminary magnitude 3.7 earthquake shook parts of Southern California early Tuesday morning.

The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake initially as a preliminary 4.0 earthquake around 1:05 a.m. Tuesday morning but was later downgraded to a magnitude 3.7, according to the USGS.

Viewers called CBS 8 and reported shaking as far as Pacific Beach, while other CBS 8 viewers in Chula Vista reached out via social media to report shaking felt in South Bay communities as well.

Some residents of San Diego posted on X, formerly Twitter, detailing the rumble of the quake that woke them from their sleep.

woke up to shaking. grabbed phone. immediately searched twitter for “earthquake in san diego.

yep, not crazy. 🙃 #earthquake — Jamie Soricelli (@jamiesoricelli) August 29, 2023

The USGS said the quake was centered about 34 miles from Oceanside, near the island of San Clemente, California.

"Did anyone feel that? THAT woke me up," said Samantha, a resident in the South Bay.

No aftershocks were reported at the time this article was published.

The National Weather Service said a Tsunami was not expected to be produced from the earthquake.